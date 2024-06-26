Hobart Private Capital LLC Sells 902 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Hobart Private Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 902 shares during the quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.22. 1,362,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.13. The company has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

