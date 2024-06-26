Hobart Private Capital LLC Sells 25,146 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Hobart Private Capital LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 93.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,146 shares during the period. Hobart Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 246,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,455,000 after acquiring an additional 10,549 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 419,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,729,000 after acquiring an additional 36,284 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $247,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF stock traded up $1.22 on Tuesday, hitting $197.94. 73,415 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,791. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $145.94 and a 1 year high of $199.30.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

