Hobart Private Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Hobart Private Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Hobart Private Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Hobart Private Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Great Waters Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 5,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $2.07 on Tuesday, hitting $547.68. 4,810,678 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,364,886. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $527.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $508.34. The company has a market cap of $472.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $411.02 and a 1-year high of $551.29.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

