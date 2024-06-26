Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) CEO Andrew Dudum Sells 45,755 Shares

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) CEO Andrew Dudum sold 45,755 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.97, for a total value of $1,050,992.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,540.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Andrew Dudum also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 4th, Andrew Dudum sold 188,888 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.88, for a total transaction of $3,755,093.44.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Andrew Dudum sold 188,888 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total transaction of $2,368,655.52.

On Thursday, April 4th, Andrew Dudum sold 188,888 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.97, for a total transaction of $2,827,653.36.

Shares of HIMS opened at $23.17 on Wednesday. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.65 and a 52-week high of $25.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,316.50 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.30.

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $278.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.37 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 309,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 26,100 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 39.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,272,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,006,000 after purchasing an additional 357,590 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the third quarter valued at $145,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 48,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 6,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,032,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,494,000 after buying an additional 287,552 shares during the period. 63.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HIMS has been the topic of several research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Imperial Capital raised shares of Hims & Hers Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hims & Hers Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.43.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

