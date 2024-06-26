Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) CEO Andrew Dudum Sells 45,755 Shares

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) CEO Andrew Dudum sold 45,755 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.97, for a total value of $1,050,992.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,540.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Andrew Dudum also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, June 4th, Andrew Dudum sold 188,888 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.88, for a total transaction of $3,755,093.44.
- On Wednesday, May 1st, Andrew Dudum sold 188,888 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total transaction of $2,368,655.52.
- On Thursday, April 4th, Andrew Dudum sold 188,888 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.97, for a total transaction of $2,827,653.36.
Hims & Hers Health Stock Up 4.6 %
Shares of HIMS opened at $23.17 on Wednesday. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.65 and a 52-week high of $25.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,316.50 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.30.
Institutional Trading of Hims & Hers Health
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 309,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 26,100 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 39.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,272,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,006,000 after purchasing an additional 357,590 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the third quarter valued at $145,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 48,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 6,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,032,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,494,000 after buying an additional 287,552 shares during the period. 63.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
HIMS has been the topic of several research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Imperial Capital raised shares of Hims & Hers Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hims & Hers Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.43.
About Hims & Hers Health
Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.
