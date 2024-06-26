HI Trading 0.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (HI)

HI (HI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 25th. In the last week, HI has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. One HI token can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. HI has a market capitalization of $1.34 million and approximately $183,073.37 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00012147 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00010017 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61,803.91 or 1.00081660 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00012140 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00005589 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000052 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.54 or 0.00080222 BTC.

HI Token Profile

HI is a token. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,852,569,824.696 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.0004808 USD and is down -1.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $170,205.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

