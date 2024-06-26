Hess Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:HES)

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 24,234 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 382% compared to the average volume of 5,032 put options.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Hess during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Hess in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hess in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Hess in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Hess during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HES traded down $3.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $146.75. The stock had a trading volume of 366,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,501,252. The firm has a market cap of $45.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Hess has a fifty-two week low of $129.12 and a fifty-two week high of $167.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $152.92 and a 200-day moving average of $148.69.

Hess last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.73 by $1.43. Hess had a return on equity of 22.73% and a net margin of 17.41%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Hess will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Hess’s payout ratio is 26.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hess in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Hess from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Hess from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Hess from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.83.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

