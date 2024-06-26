Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HTZ – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.91 and last traded at $3.91. 6,340,967 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 7,067,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.07.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.04.

Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion.

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc operates as a vehicle rental company. The company operates through two segments, Americas Rental Car and International Rental Car. It offers vehicle rental services under the Hertz, Dollar, and Thrifty brands from company-operated, licensee, and franchisee locations in the United States, Africa, Asia, Australia, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and New Zealand.

