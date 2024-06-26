HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLKHF) Shares Down 0.8%

Shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLKHF – Get Free Report) dropped 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $95.94 and last traded at $95.94. Approximately 1 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.71.

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Stock Down 0.8 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.68 and its 200-day moving average is $87.75.

About HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting systems and electronic components for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lighting, Electronics, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Lighting segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, and car body lighting including radomes, illuminated logos, and front phygital shields, as well as interior lighting products.

