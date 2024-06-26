Helical plc (LON:HLCL) Plans GBX 1.78 Dividend

Helical plc (LON:HLCL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.78 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Helical Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of HLCL traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 241 ($3.06). The company had a trading volume of 64,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,220. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 220.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 212.22. Helical has a fifty-two week low of GBX 181 ($2.30) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 281.80 ($3.57). The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.41. The stock has a market cap of £297.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.72.

Helical Company Profile

Helical plc engages in the development, investment, and rental of real estate properties in the United Kingdom. It operates through Investment and Development segments. The company's property portfolio includes multi-let offices, office refurbishments and developments, restaurant, retail, residential, and warehouse spaces.

