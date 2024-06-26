Helical plc (LON:HLCL) Plans GBX 1.78 Dividend

Helical plc (LON:HLCL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.78 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Helical Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of HLCL traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 241 ($3.06). The company had a trading volume of 64,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,220. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 220.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 212.22. Helical has a fifty-two week low of GBX 181 ($2.30) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 281.80 ($3.57). The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.41. The stock has a market cap of £297.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.72.
Helical Company Profile
