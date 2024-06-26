Head to Head Survey: IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) versus Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY)

Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY – Get Free Report) and IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Sify Technologies and IAC, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sify Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A IAC 0 1 10 0 2.91

IAC has a consensus price target of $79.92, indicating a potential upside of 71.53%. Given IAC’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe IAC is more favorable than Sify Technologies.

Risk & Volatility

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Sify Technologies has a beta of 1.61, indicating that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IAC has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

0.6% of Sify Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.9% of IAC shares are owned by institutional investors. 77.0% of Sify Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.5% of IAC shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Sify Technologies and IAC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sify Technologies 0.38% 1.18% 0.39% IAC -2.54% -3.31% -2.14%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sify Technologies and IAC’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sify Technologies $430.48 million 0.16 $590,000.00 $0.04 9.50 IAC $4.37 billion 0.86 $265.94 million ($1.58) -29.49

IAC has higher revenue and earnings than Sify Technologies. IAC is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sify Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Sify Technologies beats IAC on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sify Technologies

Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. It operates through Network Centric Services, Data Center Services, and Digital Services segments. The Network Centric Services segment offers internet, internet protocol and multi-protocol label switching virtual private network, SDWAN, managed Wi-Fi, internet of things, wholesale and retail voice, managed services, dedicated internet access, and proactive monitoring and management of the network and devices. The Data Center Services segment provides co-location services; and managed data center services, such as storage and back-up management, performance monitoring, infrastructure monitoring and management, network availability, server load balancing, managed shared firewall, web server log reporting, and remote and smart hands services. The Digital Services segment offers managed network services; EDGE services; cloud and managed services including cloud and storage solutions, managed services, value added services, domestic and international managed services; and technology integration services include system integration, data centers build, network, security solutions, remote and onsite infrastructure management, managed security services, as well as sale of hardware and software. This segment also offers applications integration services, such as talent management, supply chain management, online assessment, web development, document management, content, digital signature, digital certificate based authentication, supply chain solutions, content management, sale of digital certificates; and sale, implementation, and maintenance of industry specific applications; supply chain software, and eLearning software development services; and operates web portals. The company was formerly known as Sify Limited and changed its name to Sify Technologies Limited in October 2007. Sify Technologies Limited was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Chennai, India. Sify Technologies Limited is a subsidiary of Ramanand Core Investment Company Private Limited.

About IAC

IAC Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle. It also operates a digital marketplace that connects home service professionals with consumers for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, landscaping, maintenance, and enhancement services under the Angi Ads, Angi Leads, and Angi Services brands. In addition, the company operates websites that offer general search services and information, including Ask.com, a search site with a variety of fresh and contemporary content; Reference.com that offers content across select vertical categories; Consumersearch.com, which offers content designed to simplify the product research process; and Shopping.net, a vertical shopping search site that contains a mix of search services and/or content targeted to various user or segment demographics, as well as offers direct-to-consumer downloadable desktop applications. Further, it offers Care.com, an online destination for families to connect with caregivers for their children, aging parents, pets, and homes; develops and provides subscription mobile applications across the communication, language, weather, business, health, and lifestyle verticals; a technology driven staffing platform for flexible W-2 work under the Bluecrew name; a platform to connect healthcare professionals with job opportunities under the Vivian Health name; The Daily Beast, a website dedicated to news, commentary, culture, and entertainment that publishes original reporting and opinion; and production and producer services for feature films for sale and distribution through theatrical releases and video-on-demand services. The company was formerly known as IAC/InterActiveCorp. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

