Head to Head Comparison: VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS) and Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV)

VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS – Get Free Report) and Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

VinFast Auto has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lion Electric has a beta of 2.17, suggesting that its stock price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares VinFast Auto and Lion Electric’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VinFast Auto $1.20 billion N/A -$2.40 billion ($0.82) -4.90 Lion Electric $253.50 million 0.80 -$103.77 million ($0.49) -1.84

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Lion Electric has lower revenue, but higher earnings than VinFast Auto. VinFast Auto is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lion Electric, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

52.7% of Lion Electric shares are held by institutional investors. 16.2% of VinFast Auto shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.6% of Lion Electric shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares VinFast Auto and Lion Electric’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VinFast Auto N/A N/A -44.67% Lion Electric -43.21% -18.99% -8.81%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for VinFast Auto and Lion Electric, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VinFast Auto 0 0 4 0 3.00 Lion Electric 0 5 2 0 2.29

VinFast Auto currently has a consensus price target of $9.75, suggesting a potential upside of 142.54%. Lion Electric has a consensus price target of $1.74, suggesting a potential upside of 93.06%. Given VinFast Auto’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe VinFast Auto is more favorable than Lion Electric.

Summary

Lion Electric beats VinFast Auto on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VinFast Auto

VinFast Auto Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of electric vehicles (EV), e-scooters, and e-buses in Vietnam, Canada, and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Automobiles, E-scooter, and Spare Parts & Aftermarket Services. The Automobiles segment offers design, development, manufacturing, and sale of cars and electric buses, and related battery lease and battery charging services for electric cars and buses. The E-scooter segment provides design, development, manufacturing, and sales of e-scooters, and related battery lease and battery charging service for e-scooters. The Spare Parts, and Aftermarket Services segment engages in sale of spare parts and aftermarket services for automobiles and e-scooters. VinFast Auto Ltd. is based in Hai Phong City, Vietnam. VinFast Auto Ltd. is a subsidiary of Vingroup Joint Stock Company.

About Lion Electric

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. The company's products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. It distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Saint-Jérôme, Canada.

