Hazelview Securities Inc. Takes $82,000 Position in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Hazelview Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RLJ. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 25.7% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 46,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 9,439 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. HG Vora Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,818,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,324,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,258,000. 92.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RLJ Lodging Trust alerts:

RLJ Lodging Trust Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE RLJ traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.43. 492,360 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,278,638. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 33.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.22. RLJ Lodging Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.06 and a fifty-two week high of $12.39.

RLJ Lodging Trust Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 142.86%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on RLJ Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on RLJ Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.58.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RLJ

RLJ Lodging Trust Profile

(Free Report)

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.