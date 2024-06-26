Hazelview Securities Inc. Has $15.03 Million Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Hazelview Securities Inc. lowered its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,005 shares during the period. American Tower accounts for approximately 2.8% of Hazelview Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Hazelview Securities Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $15,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $234.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on American Tower from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Raymond James raised shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $226.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $228.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total transaction of $128,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,345,422. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total transaction of $128,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,345,422. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $702,061.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,413 shares in the company, valued at $5,692,828.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of AMT traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $192.28. 892,902 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,421,883. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $154.58 and a 12 month high of $219.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.23. The stock has a market cap of $89.79 billion, a PE ratio of 43.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.79.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 146.61%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Articles

