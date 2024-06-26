Hazelview Securities Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Hazelview Securities Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Free Report) by 33.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,048,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 533,000 shares during the quarter. Hudson Pacific Properties makes up approximately 1.3% of Hazelview Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Hazelview Securities Inc.’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $6,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 278,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 441,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 7,929 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 6,191.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,393,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,869,000 after acquiring an additional 5,308,032 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP boosted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 102.1% in the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 74,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 37,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the third quarter worth about $604,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

Insider Transactions at Hudson Pacific Properties

In other news, CEO Victor J. Coleman sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total transaction of $518,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 387,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,006,996.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 13,420 shares of company stock valued at $59,912 over the last 90 days. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hudson Pacific Properties Price Performance

HPP stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.76. 1,597,261 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,431,739. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $9.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.53). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 6.91% and a negative net margin of 23.48%. The business had revenue of $214.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.61 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hudson Pacific Properties Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is -12.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HPP shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.40 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.49.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.