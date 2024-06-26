Hazelview Securities Inc. Buys New Stake in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Hazelview Securities Inc. bought a new stake in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 827,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $20,047,000. CareTrust REIT accounts for about 3.8% of Hazelview Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Hazelview Securities Inc. owned 0.61% of CareTrust REIT at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 155,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 45,400 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT during the third quarter valued at $943,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 8.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,211,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,834,000 after buying an additional 542,832 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in CareTrust REIT by 335.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 562,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,595,000 after purchasing an additional 432,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 19,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CTRE stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.52. The company had a trading volume of 368,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,004. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 12.80 and a current ratio of 12.80. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.25 and a 12 month high of $26.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.96 and its 200 day moving average is $23.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is currently 223.08%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CTRE. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

