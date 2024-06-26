Hargreave Hale AIM VCT (LON:HHV) Increases Dividend to GBX 2.50 Per Share

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT (LON:HHV – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Friday, July 26th. This represents a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This is a positive change from Hargreave Hale AIM VCT’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT Trading Down 0.8 %

HHV stock traded down GBX 0.33 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 42.27 ($0.54). The stock had a trading volume of 34,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,498. Hargreave Hale AIM VCT has a 52 week low of GBX 39.40 ($0.50) and a 52 week high of GBX 48 ($0.61). The firm has a market capitalization of £154.70 million, a P/E ratio of -473.33 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 41.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 41.74.

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT Company Profile

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1 plc is a venture capital trust specializing in United Kingdom based companies; primarily trading on AIM.

