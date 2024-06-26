Grin (GRIN) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $137,120.53

Grin (GRIN) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. Grin has a total market cap of $2.97 million and approximately $137,120.53 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grin coin can now be bought for about $0.0303 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Grin has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61,917.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $393.77 or 0.00635963 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $71.57 or 0.00115592 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00009296 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.47 or 0.00037912 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $164.86 or 0.00266257 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.74 or 0.00046418 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.66 or 0.00073751 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official website is grin.mw.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

