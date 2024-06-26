Great Southern Copper (LON:GSCU) Shares Down 23%

Great Southern Copper PLC (LON:GSCU – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 23% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.29 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.35 ($0.02). Approximately 159,132 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 254,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.75 ($0.02).
Great Southern Copper Price Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2.28. The firm has a market cap of £4.61 million, a PE ratio of -175.00 and a beta of -0.51.
About Great Southern Copper
Great Southern Copper PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of copper and gold deposits in Chile. The company holds 100% interest in the San Lorenzo project that covers an area of 25,680 hectares located to the northeast of the coastal city of La Serena in northern Chile; and the Especularita project covering an area of 13,799 hectares located to the south of the San Lorenzo project.
