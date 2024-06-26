Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.28

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.275 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$30.78 and a 1 year high of C$38.97.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported C$1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.26 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$138.95 million for the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Granite Real Estate Investment Trust

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

In related news, Director Al Mawani bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$67.26 per share, with a total value of C$67,256.00. In other Granite Real Estate Investment Trust news, Senior Officer Michael Anthony Ramparas purchased 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$67.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,000.00. Also, Director Al Mawani purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$67.26 per share, for a total transaction of C$67,256.00. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 2,825 shares of company stock valued at $191,184.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). It is engaged principally in the acquisition, development, construction, leasing, management and ownership of an industrial global rental portfolio of properties in North America and Europe leased primarily to Magna International Inc and its automotive operating units.

