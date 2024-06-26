Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) Hits New 52-Week High at $14.21

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (TSE:GTE – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:GTE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$14.21 and last traded at C$13.91, with a volume of 10334 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$14.05.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.
Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
