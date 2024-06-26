Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) Hits New 52-Week High at $14.21

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (TSE:GTE – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:GTE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$14.21 and last traded at C$13.91, with a volume of 10334 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$14.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

Get Gran Tierra Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on GTE

Gran Tierra Energy Trading Down 0.6 %

About Gran Tierra Energy

The firm has a market cap of C$437.37 million, a PE ratio of 116.83, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.92, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.55.

(Get Free Report)

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gran Tierra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gran Tierra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.