Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) Shares Sold by Flagstar Advisors Inc.

Flagstar Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 773 shares during the quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Apella Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 586,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,693,000 after buying an additional 9,602 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 129,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,974,000 after purchasing an additional 5,995 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 166,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,402,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,744,000 after purchasing an additional 20,515 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GEM traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.65. The company had a trading volume of 87,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,214. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $27.54 and a twelve month high of $33.36. The stock has a market cap of $966.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.12.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

