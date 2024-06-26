Golden Peak Minerals (CVE:GP) Trading Down 12.3%

Golden Peak Minerals Inc. (CVE:GP – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 12.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. 74,400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 85,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.
Golden Peak Minerals Stock Down 12.3 %
The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.25 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.25.
Golden Peak Minerals Company Profile
Golden Peak Minerals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It has an option to acquire interests in the Hemlo properties, as well as in the Atikwa Lake and Maybrun properties located in Ontario. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Golden Peak Minerals
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Split: Where Does it Go From Here?
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Arm Holdings and Micron: Top 2 AI Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Best Buy Stock May Be Best Bought Before the Holiday Season
Receive News & Ratings for Golden Peak Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Peak Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.