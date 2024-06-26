GoalVest Advisory LLC Takes $2.26 Million Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 17,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,000. Blackstone comprises 0.8% of GoalVest Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Blackstone by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Blackstone by 763.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 233 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Blackstone from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Blackstone from $141.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 target price (down previously from $129.00) on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Blackstone from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat bought 219 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $119.48 per share, for a total transaction of $26,166.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 34,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,115,488.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE BX traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $124.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,860,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,509,183. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.35. The firm has a market cap of $88.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.53. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.59 and a fifty-two week high of $133.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.98. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 20.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.31%.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

