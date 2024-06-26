GoalVest Advisory LLC Purchases 4,459 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 77.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for about 0.6% of GoalVest Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 993,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,747,000 after acquiring an additional 370,122 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,747,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $405,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 12,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after buying an additional 3,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marion Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PEP. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price objective on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.15.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,000,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,603,634. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of PEP stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $167.35. 4,220,234 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,507,405. The stock has a market cap of $230.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $173.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.37. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.83 and a 52-week high of $192.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The firm had revenue of $18.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 81.50%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

