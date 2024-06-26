GoalVest Advisory LLC Makes New $258,000 Investment in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 81,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,942,000 after acquiring an additional 10,854 shares in the last quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 25,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 556,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,545,000 after acquiring an additional 19,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoxton Planning & Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $501,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS remained flat at $60.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 6,951,555 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,158,504. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $50.95 and a 12 month high of $62.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.484 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

