GoalVest Advisory LLC Invests $349,000 in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth $769,556,000. Canoe Financial LP boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 8,401.1% during the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 4,007,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $503,423,000 after buying an additional 3,960,049 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,623,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $957,845,000 after buying an additional 2,951,506 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,868,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,761,473,000 after buying an additional 1,907,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 19,189,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,412,032,000 after buying an additional 1,280,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CNI shares. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.95.

Canadian National Railway Trading Down 0.4 %

Canadian National Railway stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.88. 1,031,484 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,043,976. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $103.96 and a fifty-two week high of $134.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 39.08%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.