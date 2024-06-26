GoalVest Advisory LLC Has $1.38 Million Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 7,111.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,861 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,752 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wyrmwood Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 202.2% in the fourth quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,502,726. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,502,726. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,855 shares of company stock valued at $19,285,643. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

TSLA stock traded up $4.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $187.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,561,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,511,617. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $175.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $299.29. The stock has a market cap of $597.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.79, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 2.32.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $21.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.15 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Bank of America raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. HSBC dropped their price target on Tesla from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Tesla from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.30.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

