GoalVest Advisory LLC Grows Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 430.9% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA EEM traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $42.57. 25,337,243 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,699,545. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.74. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $36.38 and a 52-week high of $43.87.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

