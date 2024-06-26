GoalVest Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 2,560 Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 13.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,761,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,057,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055,239 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,343,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,326,000 after purchasing an additional 246,025 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,590,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,701,000 after purchasing an additional 106,017 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 2.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,898,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,799,000 after purchasing an additional 50,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,673,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,990,000 after purchasing an additional 96,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:CMI traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $283.12. The company had a trading volume of 858,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,117,783. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $282.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.21. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.80 and a 12-month high of $304.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.36 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 25.38%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cummins

In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.86, for a total value of $1,113,016.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,873 shares in the company, valued at $5,987,628.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout bought 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $285.11 per share, for a total transaction of $80,401.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,808.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,880 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.86, for a total value of $1,113,016.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,987,628.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on CMI. StockNews.com raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group upgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $254.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $319.00 price objective on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Cummins from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Cummins from $270.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $284.36.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Stories

