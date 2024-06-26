GoalVest Advisory LLC Buys 1,336 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at about $151,263,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,494,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,417 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Unilever by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,843,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,716,000 after buying an additional 965,173 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Unilever by 121.3% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,352,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,568,000 after buying an additional 741,363 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,212,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,770,000 after purchasing an additional 599,759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Redburn Atlantic raised Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Argus increased their price objective on Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Unilever Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE UL traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.12. 1,621,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,801,244. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $46.16 and a 12-month high of $56.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.53.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.4556 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%.

Unilever Company Profile

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.