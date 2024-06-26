GoalVest Advisory LLC Acquires New Position in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF)

GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Free Report) (TSE:ERF) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 58,550 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Enerplus during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Enerplus by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,475,459 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $130,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,040 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Enerplus by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,255,178 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $34,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,412 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Enerplus during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,622,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in Enerplus during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,301,000. Institutional investors own 58.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on ERF shares. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Enerplus from $19.07 to $20.09 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Enerplus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enerplus in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.87.

Enerplus Price Performance

NYSE:ERF remained flat at $20.09 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.97. Enerplus Co. has a 12 month low of $13.46 and a 12 month high of $20.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.84.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Free Report) (TSE:ERF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $362.04 million for the quarter. Enerplus had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 33.88%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enerplus Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enerplus Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.44%.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, explores and develops crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

