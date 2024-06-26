Gleason Group Inc. Has $2.80 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Gleason Group Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,905 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up 0.6% of Gleason Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHA. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 126.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $46.82. 282,345 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,062,931. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.39 and a 200-day moving average of $47.08. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $38.05 and a twelve month high of $49.54. The company has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

