Gleason Group Inc. Has $17.07 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Gleason Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 148,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 618 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF makes up 3.6% of Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $17,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 50,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,315,000 after acquiring an additional 14,553 shares in the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $289,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 236.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 840,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,495,000 after purchasing an additional 95,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 1,300.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF stock remained flat at $118.84 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 352,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,287,037. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.99 and a 200 day moving average of $111.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.03. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $89.73 and a one year high of $119.57.

About iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.