Gleason Group Inc. Has $106.15 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Gleason Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 220,813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 22.2% of Gleason Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $106,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $502.63. 1,461,796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,172,001. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $375.95 and a 1-year high of $505.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $482.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $465.07. The stock has a market cap of $455.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

