Gleason Group Inc. Has $1.93 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Gleason Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,223 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Chevron makes up about 0.4% of Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in Chevron by 49.5% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 35,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,996,000 after purchasing an additional 11,768 shares in the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Chevron by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 45,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Chevron by 2.8% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 777,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $131,179,000 after purchasing an additional 21,521 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department raised its position in shares of Chevron by 1.7% in the third quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 41,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,008,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,528 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Stock Performance

CVX traded down $0.85 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $158.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,054,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,073,076. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $139.62 and a one year high of $171.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $292.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $48.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.55 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 59.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In related news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $410,389.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,167. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,546 shares of company stock valued at $3,176,223 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. HSBC boosted their price target on Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.95.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

