Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Trading Down 5.7%

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.40 and last traded at $0.40. Approximately 16,451,764 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 33,710,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.

DNA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Ginkgo Bioworks from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. William Blair cut shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ginkgo Bioworks from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $0.50 to $0.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ginkgo Bioworks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.56.

The stock has a market cap of $622.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.10.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative return on equity of 56.09% and a negative net margin of 409.11%. The business had revenue of $37.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ginkgo Bioworks news, Director Harry Sloan bought 297,619 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.91 per share, with a total value of $270,833.29. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 718,540 shares in the company, valued at $653,871.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ginkgo Bioworks news, insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 47,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.84, for a total transaction of $40,157.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 925,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $777,336. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Harry Sloan acquired 297,619 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.91 per share, with a total value of $270,833.29. Following the transaction, the director now owns 718,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,871.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 377,415 shares of company stock valued at $321,226 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNA. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 198,606,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,645,000 after purchasing an additional 16,414,434 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,780,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,398,000 after buying an additional 463,096 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,967,000. Lingotto Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 8,511,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,384,000 after buying an additional 2,200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,661,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,948,000 after buying an additional 242,906 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming in the United States. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. It serves pharma and biotech, agriculture, industrial and environment, food and nutrition, consumer and technology, and government and defense industries.

