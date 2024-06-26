GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) Trading Down 0.2%

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $28.88 and last traded at $29.26. 180,084 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 2,861,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GCT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Maxim Group started coverage on GigaCloud Technology in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on GigaCloud Technology from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Get GigaCloud Technology alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on GCT

GigaCloud Technology Stock Up 0.1 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.87.

GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.33. GigaCloud Technology had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The company had revenue of $251.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect that GigaCloud Technology Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other GigaCloud Technology news, Director Frank Hurst Lin sold 94,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total value of $2,585,027.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,669,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,241,560.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Xinyan Hao sold 38,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $1,057,037.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,110,848 shares in the company, valued at $30,848,248.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank Hurst Lin sold 94,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total value of $2,585,027.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,669,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,241,560.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,594,685 shares of company stock valued at $54,193,705. Insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of GigaCloud Technology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GCT. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in GigaCloud Technology during the first quarter worth $1,731,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the 1st quarter worth $327,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 23,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 10,659 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in GigaCloud Technology during the first quarter valued at about $1,212,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in GigaCloud Technology by 8.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 163,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after purchasing an additional 12,278 shares during the last quarter. 34.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GigaCloud Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise in the United States and internationally. The company offers GigaCloud Marketplace integrates product discovery to payments to logistics tools into one easy-to-use platform. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GigaCloud Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigaCloud Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.