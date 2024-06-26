GG TOKEN (GGTKN) One Day Trading Volume Tops $2.96

GG TOKEN (GGTKN) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. GG TOKEN has a market cap of $490,994.28 and $2.96 worth of GG TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GG TOKEN has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One GG TOKEN token can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

GG TOKEN Profile

GG TOKEN launched on April 16th, 2022. GG TOKEN’s total supply is 12,726,273,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,272,627,300 tokens. The official message board for GG TOKEN is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5396202.new#new. The Reddit community for GG TOKEN is https://reddit.com/r/ggtoken. GG TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @gg_tkn and its Facebook page is accessible here. GG TOKEN’s official website is ggtkn.com.

GG TOKEN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GG Token (GGTKN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. GG Token has a current supply of 12,726,273,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GG Token is 0.00038581 USD and is down -5.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $8.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ggtkn.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GG TOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GG TOKEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GG TOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

