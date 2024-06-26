Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.35 and last traded at $4.36. Approximately 1,247,197 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 11,632,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.52.

GERN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Geron from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Geron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Geron in a research note on Friday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Geron from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Geron from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.93.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. Geron had a negative return on equity of 68.16% and a negative net margin of 38,730.00%. The business had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.15 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Geron Co. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Faye Feller sold 287,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total transaction of $1,332,977.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Geron news, EVP Faye Feller sold 287,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total value of $1,332,977.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John A. Scarlett sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $2,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,400,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GERN. American Trust acquired a new position in Geron during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Geron by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 305,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 58,787 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Geron during the 1st quarter worth $24,734,000. Artal Group S.A. bought a new position in shares of Geron in the first quarter worth $4,228,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Geron by 999.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,064,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877,184 shares in the last quarter. 73.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

