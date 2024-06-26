Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Purchased by AHL Investment Management Inc.

AHL Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,125 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. AHL Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GNRC. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Generac by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,010,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,047,000 after purchasing an additional 261,050 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,707,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Generac by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 673,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,372,000 after purchasing an additional 55,812 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Generac by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 665,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,026,000 after purchasing an additional 15,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Generac by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 610,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,854,000 after purchasing an additional 115,728 shares in the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GNRC traded down $2.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $136.17. 782,127 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,013,097. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.86 and a 1 year high of $156.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.51, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $140.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.92.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $889.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.60 million. Generac had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Generac from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $126.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. StockNews.com raised Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim lowered Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $149.00 price target on shares of Generac in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.67.

In related news, Director Nam Tran Nguyen sold 546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total value of $76,740.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,611.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.94, for a total value of $634,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,170,948.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nam Tran Nguyen sold 546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total value of $76,740.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,512 shares in the company, valued at $493,611.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,785 shares of company stock valued at $11,688,161. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

