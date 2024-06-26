Gamehost Inc. (TSE:GH) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Gamehost Inc. (TSE:GH – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

Gamehost Trading Down 0.9 %

TSE GH traded down C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$10.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,550. Gamehost has a 52-week low of C$8.45 and a 52-week high of C$10.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.34, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$221.41 million, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.53.

Gamehost (TSE:GH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter. Gamehost had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The firm had revenue of C$20.55 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Gamehost will post 1.009901 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Acumen Capital raised their price target on shares of Gamehost from C$13.75 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Gamehost Company Profile

Gamehost Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates hospitality and gaming properties in Alberta. It operates through Gaming, Hotel, and Food and Beverage segments. The company's gaming activities include the operation of company owned table games, electronic gaming tables, government owned slot machines, video lottery terminals, and lottery ticket kiosks, as well as the provision of food, beverage, and entertainment services.

