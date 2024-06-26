Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $25.03

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.03 and last traded at $25.03, with a volume of 17984 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.63.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GLPG shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (down previously from $41.00) on shares of Galapagos in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.69.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $67.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.04 million. Galapagos had a negative return on equity of 2.60% and a negative net margin of 26.25%. Research analysts expect that Galapagos NV will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in Galapagos during the fourth quarter worth about $5,284,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its position in Galapagos by 7.7% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 350,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,092,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Galapagos by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 495,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,131,000 after buying an additional 18,552 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Galapagos by 173.8% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 12,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM grew its position in Galapagos by 148.3% during the first quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 16,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 32.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Galapagos NV, a biotechnology company, develops medicines focusing on oncology and immunology primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's pipeline products comprise GLPG3667 that has completed phase 1b trial; GLPG5101, a CD19 CAR-T product candidate manufactured at point-of-care, currently in Phase1/2 trial in relapsed/refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma; GLPG5201, a CD19 CAR-T product candidates manufactured at point-of-care, currently in phase 1/2 trial in replapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and GLPG5301, a BCMA CAR-T product candidate manufactured at point-of-care, currently in phase 1/2 in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma.

