FY2024 EPS Estimates for K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT) Boosted by Analyst

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts upped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for K92 Mining in a report issued on Wednesday, June 19th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst A. Terentiew now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.19. The consensus estimate for K92 Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.19 per share. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for K92 Mining’s FY2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on KNT. National Bank Financial lowered K92 Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of K92 Mining in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

K92 Mining Trading Down 0.1 %

TSE:KNT opened at C$7.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.88. K92 Mining has a 12-month low of C$4.64 and a 12-month high of C$8.16.

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$80.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$77.68 million. K92 Mining had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 9.29%.

About K92 Mining

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. The company's mineral properties include the Kainantu gold mine project that covers an area of approximately 836 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea; and the Blue Lake gold-copper porphyry deposit located in the southwest of the Kora and Judd intrusion.

