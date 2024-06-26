F&V Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

F&V Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 337,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the quarter. Conagra Brands comprises approximately 2.9% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $9,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CAG. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 11.5% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 35,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 7.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,663,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,625,000 after purchasing an additional 113,241 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 20.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 950,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,063,000 after purchasing an additional 158,183 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 4.5% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 123,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 3.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,002,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,585,000 after purchasing an additional 220,024 shares in the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Conagra Brands Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE:CAG traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.48. The company had a trading volume of 5,625,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,688,355. The company has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.29. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.16 and a 52 week high of $34.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on CAG. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.14.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Conagra Brands

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 15,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total transaction of $469,034.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,439,523.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.