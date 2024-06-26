Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Takes $202,000 Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medpace by 24.5% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medpace by 8.6% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,747,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,942,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Medpace by 1.3% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 155,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,807,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Medpace alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MEDP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on Medpace in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Medpace from $446.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Medpace from $453.00 to $464.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Medpace in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $395.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $443.14.

Medpace Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of MEDP traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $407.47. 202,799 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,601. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 41.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.39. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $221.33 and a fifty-two week high of $421.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $394.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $365.39.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $511.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.39 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 59.74% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 11.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Medpace

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 15,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.69, for a total transaction of $6,051,220.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 791,541 shares in the company, valued at $317,162,563.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 15,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.69, for a total transaction of $6,051,220.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 791,541 shares in the company, valued at $317,162,563.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 5,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.49, for a total value of $2,252,315.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 654,656 shares in the company, valued at $258,909,901.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,621 shares of company stock valued at $11,816,852 over the last quarter. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.