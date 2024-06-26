Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Reduces Position in Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC cut its position in Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,059 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC owned 0.22% of Barings Corporate Investors worth $785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barings Corporate Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Commerce Bank purchased a new position in Barings Corporate Investors during the 4th quarter worth $185,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in Barings Corporate Investors by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 13,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period.

Shares of MCI stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.23. The stock had a trading volume of 19,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,006. Barings Corporate Investors has a fifty-two week low of $14.36 and a fifty-two week high of $19.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.39 dividend. This is a boost from Barings Corporate Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.56%.

Babson Capital Corporate Investors trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in a portfolio of privately placed, below-investment grade, long term corporate debt obligations.

