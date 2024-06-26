Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,630,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $804,308,000 after buying an additional 1,955,619 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,746,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $861,217,000 after buying an additional 4,547,415 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 601.6% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,364,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $385,673,000 after buying an additional 3,742,702 shares during the period. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 3,654,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $322,912,000 after purchasing an additional 24,650 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,887,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,746,000 after purchasing an additional 705,607 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $1.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.58. The company had a trading volume of 2,445,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,418,466. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $70.61 and a 52 week high of $90.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

