Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Grows Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 20.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,464,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,500,096,000 after buying an additional 6,505,853 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 134.1% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 36,566,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,615,731,000 after buying an additional 20,946,006 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,210,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,701,794,000 after buying an additional 1,090,199 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 9,739,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $963,038,000 after buying an additional 2,023,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,761.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,497,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $444,750,000 after buying an additional 4,381,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TLT traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,022,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,725,492. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $82.42 and a 12-month high of $103.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.3083 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

