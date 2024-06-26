Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Decreases Stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 93.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,142 shares during the quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OEF. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the third quarter worth about $39,000. American National Bank raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 164.3% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $72,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF stock traded up $1.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $264.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 354,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,363. The stock has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $193.00 and a twelve month high of $266.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $251.19 and a 200-day moving average of $240.48.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

