Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Cuts Position in Strive 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:STRV)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC lessened its holdings in Strive 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:STRV – Free Report) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,665 shares during the quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC owned about 0.10% of Strive 500 ETF worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Strive 500 ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:STRV traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.13. 62,205 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,727. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.55. Strive 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $26.24 and a 52-week high of $35.33. The stock has a market cap of $530.81 million, a P/E ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 1.00.
Strive 500 ETF Profile
