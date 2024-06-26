Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Cuts Position in Strive 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:STRV)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC lessened its holdings in Strive 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:STRV – Free Report) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,665 shares during the quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC owned about 0.10% of Strive 500 ETF worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Strive 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:STRV traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.13. 62,205 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,727. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.55. Strive 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $26.24 and a 52-week high of $35.33. The stock has a market cap of $530.81 million, a P/E ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Strive 500 ETF alerts:

Strive 500 ETF Profile

(Free Report)

Read More

The Strive 500 ETF (STRV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive GBS United States 500 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of the 500 largest companies across all sectors in the US equity market. STRV was launched on Sep 15, 2022 and is managed by Strive.

Receive News & Ratings for Strive 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strive 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.